|
Raeburn Charles "Gus" Gustafson
February 2, 1928-December 25, 2019
LOW MOOR, IA-Raeburn Charles "Gus" Gustafson, 91, died December 25, 2019, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.
Raeburn Charles Gustafson was born February 2, 1928, in Rock Island, Illinois, to the late H. Martin and Mabel (Johnson) Gustafson. He graduated from high school in Galva, Illinois. Gus served in the Navy during World War II on the USS Noa. Gus worked as a hired man for area farmers and drove grain truck. He married Elta Roseland August 26, 1951, at Elvira Zion Lutheran Church. Gus was employed by Ralston Purina in Clinton until retirement in 1991. His wife preceded him in death on May 3, 2008.
Gus was a longtime member of Elvira Zion Lutheran Church where he served on the church council. He was also a member of the Miles American Legion Post #677, a lifelong member of the DeWitt Post #8883 where he served as Past Commander, a member of the NRA and Second Amendment Task Force. He enjoyed hunting, collecting toy tractors and horses, doing yard work, traveling, and going for drives, taking in the sights and noting the Iowa crops.
Surviving are sons, Dean (Stephanie), Camanche and Keith (Brenda), DeWitt; grandsons, Micah (Elizabeth) and Caleb; a sister, Agnes Roseland, DeWitt and a brother, Kenneth "Pete" (Carlene), Moline, Illinois.
Also preceding Gus in death were a brother, Orville and a sister, Lois Curry.
Visitation will be at Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt from 2:00 until 5:00 p.m. Sunday, with a service at 10:30 a.m. Monday, at Elvira Zion Lutheran Church with the Rev. William Runnas, Jr. officiating. Burial and Military Rites will follow at Elmwood Cemetery, DeWitt. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorials may be given to Elvira Zion Lutheran Church.
A complete obituary may be viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.