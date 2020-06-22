Ralph E. Gronewold
Ralph E. Gronewold

October 6, 1942-June 19, 2020

DONAHUE-Ralph E. Gronewold, 77, of Donahue, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 19, 2020, at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 25, at The Runge Mortuary, with burial to follow in Davenport Memorial Park. Visitation will be Wednesday, June 24, from 4-7 pm at the Mortuary. The family requests that all attendees wear facial masks. Memorials may be made in Ralph's honor to the Donahue Fire Department, or to Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House. Online condolences may be expressed at www.therungemortuary.com.

Ralph was born on October 6, 1942, in Davenport, to Elmer and Dorothy (Brinkman) Gronewold. He served his country in the U.S. Army from 1964 to 1966, and became a proud 50-year member of the Donahue Legion Post #532.

Ralph married the love of his life, Marilyn Meincke, on July 29, 1967, in Dixon, Iowa. They went on to enjoy 53 years of marriage while farming in rural Donahue and raising their three daughters. Agriculture was an important part of Ralph's life. His lifelong love of farming led him to serve as a member of the Scott County Cattleman's Association, Donahue Sportsman's Park, and as a Dixon Elevator Co-Op Director. He was also a Scott County Extension Service board member. He was proud to see the Gronewold farm recognized as a Century Farm in 2009.

Ralph enjoyed watching his grandchildren play sports, show cattle and participate in 4-H activities at the Scott County Fair. He raised his three daughters to work hard, knowing they could achieve anything they dreamed of in life. He loved to visit on his patio and always had a cold beer in the refrigerator for anyone who stopped by. He was a humble, hard-working man who enjoyed the simple things in life.

Those surviving to honor his memory include his wife, Marilyn; children, Christie (Tim) Arp, Carla (Chris) Wall, and Carrie (David) Coon; grandchildren, Jessica (Jeremy) Marple, Brianna Lowry, Lauren Wall, Lainey Wall, Paige Coon; great-grandchild Payton Marple; sisters, Linda (Dave) Holdorf, and Arlene (Paul) Kaczinski; and extended family and friends.

Ralph is preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Dorothy Gronewold; his brothers, Gene and Larry Gronewold; and a grandson, Josh Arp.



Published in Quad-City Times on Jun. 22, 2020.
