Ralph Eugene Kroll
July 11, 1934-August 17, 2019
MOLINE-Ralph Eugene Kroll, 85, of Moline, Illinois, passed away peacefully in home on Saturday, August 17th, 2019.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 22, 2019, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 4107 21st Ave., Moline. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Burial will be at the Rock Island National Cemetery.
Ralph E. Kroll was born July 11, 1934, in Muskegon, Michigan, to Charles and Anna (Voras) Kroll. He married Martha Maki on December 6, 1958. He served in the U.S. Army as a combat engineering specialist. Ralph was a sergeant who was awarded the National Defense Service medal.
He was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church since moving to Moline in 1972. Ralph was an avid sports fan, never missing a Michigan Wolverine game. Ralph and Martha enjoyed traveling and opening up their home and hearts especially on Thanksgiving.
Left to treasure his memory are his wife of 60 years, Martha; their five children and spouses, Lynda and Terri Nelson of Carlisle, Iowa, Sharon and James Bolek of Castaic, California, Anita Ingold and Frank Muchia of Bloomington, Illinois, Beverly Carlile of Moline, and Lawrence and Jennifer Kroll of Moline; fourteen grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; and nine brothers. He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters and a brother.
Flowers will be appreciated and memorials to Holy Cross Lutheran Church. Trimble Funeral home is serving the family. Ralphs family invites friends to share stories and condolences at Trimblefuneralhomes.com
His door was never closed and his heart was always open.
Published in Quad-City Times from Aug. 18 to Aug. 20, 2019