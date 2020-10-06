Ralph W. Birkhofer

January 21, 1932-October 3, 2020

MUSCATINE-Ralph W. Birkhofer, 88, of Muscatine, passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Trinity in Bettendorf.

Due to Covid19 the family is having a private family service. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Wesley United Methodist scholarship fund or the Honor Flight in his honor. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com.

Ralph was born on January 21, 1932, in Moscow, the son of Edward and Esther Lemkau Birkhofer. He first married Kathleen Freeland. He later married Lois Beattie on June 21, 1986, in Muscatine. They recently celebrated their 34th wedding anniversary.

Ralph worked as a firefighter and retired from the Muscatine Fire Department as the Assistant Chief. He was a veteran serving in the U.S Air Force. Ralph was a member of the Wesley United Methodist Church, where he was very devoted. Ralph was also a member of the American Legion.

Activities he enjoyed include traveling with Lois, gardening, American made cars, fixing things, visiting with people, being organized, going places with his friends, and having a great sense of humor. But mostly he loved spending time with his family.

His family left to honor his memory include his wife, Lois of Muscatine; his children, Sheryl Sell (Randy), of Muscatine, Jay Beattie, of Cedar Rapids, and Sheri Beattie of Schaumburg, Illinois; grandchildren, Melissa Kauffman (Craig), Sarah Honts (Austin), Lindsay Gaumer (Grant); great grandchildren, Joseph (Caitlin), Matthew, Cole, Evan, Kaelee, and Kinley; and his sister, Beatrice Calverlage of Columbus Junction.

Ralph is preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Robert, Melvin, Gerald, and Howard; and sister, Violette.