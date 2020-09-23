1/1
Randy C. Kline
1945 - 2020
Randy C. Kline

February 14, 1945-September 22, 2020

PORT BYRON-Randy C. Kline, 75, of Port Byron, Illinois, died Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at home after a courageous battle with cancer. Visitation will be from 4-7pm on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Gibson - Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron. Services will be private. You may watch the livestream of the service at 10am on Saturday at www.facebook.com/gibsonbodefh. Burial will be in Zuma Cemetery, rural Port Byron. Memorials may be made to the Port Byron - Rapids City Fire Protection District or the Quad City Animal Welfare Center, Milan.

Randy was born February 14, 1945 to Calvin and Betty (Timmons) Kline. He graduated from United Township High School in 1963. He married Barbara Ellen Wells on May 15, 1977 at the Church of the Cross, Port Byron. After 37 years as a mail carrier with the United States Post Office in Silvis, he retired in 2000. Randy was an active member of the Church of the Cross – UMC. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and the Iowa Hawkeyes. He was very social and treasured being with friends and family, especially going to the family home in Michigan. He loved his job with the Post Office and enjoyed meeting other retirees monthly for lunch.

Survivors include his wife, Barbara, Port Byron; son, Bradley (Rebecca) Kline, Rapids City; grandchildren, Katlyn (Skyler) Lane, Haley, Cassidy and Lilly Kline; and great-grandchildren, Adelynn, Baila, and Lucianna Lane. He was preceded in death by both parents and a sister, Barbara Ann Hensley. Share a memory or condolence at www.gibsonbodefh.com.

The Family would like thank Genesis Nurses, Jessica, Julie, Casey, Ruthie, and Hanson, his infusion nurse. Also special thanks to Dawn Bode, MD, and Dr. Kasi at The Holden Comprehensive Cancer Clinic, University of Iowa, and all the staff. Special thanks to the neighbors and church family.



Published in Quad-City Times on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Gibson - Bode Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Ltd. - Port Byron
Gibson - Bode Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Ltd. - Port Byron
