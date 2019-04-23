Randy Stender

March 30, 1955-April 20, 2019

BETTENDORF-Randy Stender, 64, of Bettendorf, formerly of Davenport, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, April 20, 2019.

Memorial services to celebrate his life will be 6p.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport. Visitation will be 3p.m. until 6p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Keeping with his wishes, cremation rites have taken place. Memorials may be made to .

Randall Ralph Stender was born March 30, 1955 in Davenport, son of Ralph and Nelda (Ott) Stender. He graduated from Davenport West and earned a degree from Palmer Junior College in 1975. Randy married Becky (Rodriguez) Schmidt in August of 1994 in Davenport. They have been by each other's side for over 25 years. Randy was Becky's rock and while he was an only child he quickly became a beloved brother and uncle to her extended family.

Randy retired in June 2016 from the Davenport Community School District where he had worked in the Maintenance/Custodial Department for over 30 years.

Randy cherished his 1967 Chevy Camaro and Harley Davidson motorcycle, even naming his best friend and constant canine companion, Harley, who preceded him in death in January. Randy could fix anything and everything. He also was an avid runner, running the Bix 7 over 30 consecutive years and was a member of the Cornbelt Running Club.

Survivors include his wife, Becky, Bettendorf; children: Brady Stender, San Diego, California, Tammy Schmidt, New York, New York, Trena (Mike) Coffey, Naperville, Illinois, Tawny (Nate) Stoffregen, Bettendorf, and Matthew (Kari Hanson) Schmidt, Spokane, Washington; grandchildren: Alexis and Aiden Schmidt, Bella, Gabby, Gavin, and Brady Stoffregen, and Hudson, Ella, and James Coffey; and his loving extended family the Otts and the Rodriguez'.

He was preceded in death by his parents. Online remembrances may be expressed by visiting www.hmdfuneralhome.com