Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory
701 12th St
Moline, IL 61265
(309) 764-1144
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
12:30 PM - 3:00 PM
Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory
701 12th St
Moline, IL 61265
Randy W. Best


1952 - 2019
Randy W. Best Obituary

Randy W. Best

May 15, 1952-August 1, 2019

FORT MYERS, FL-Randy W. Best passed away peacefully August 1, 2019, surrounded by his loving family in Fort Myers, Florida.

A Celebration of Life luncheon will be held at CityView Celebrations at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline, on Saturday October 12, 2019 from 12:30-3:00. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the .

Randy was born May 15, 1952 in Bloomington, Illinois, to William and Dolores (Dunning) Best. He graduated from Moline High School in 1970 and went on to play baseball at Illinois Wesleyan.

Randy had always been an avid outdoorsman loving to hunt and fish. From the late 80's into the middle 90's he earned several fishing sponsorships including Browning, Storm Lures, and Brothers Bait Co. He also had a passion for antiques, buying and selling for most of his life. Randy and his wife enjoyed the last 11 years in Fort Myers, discovering new restaurants and cuisines, while still finding himself outdoors fishing and shelling with her on the beach.

Randy is survived by his wife Mary (Behnken) Best, son Aaron (Courtney) Best, granddaughter Bailey Best, son Adam Best, his mother Dolores Best, brother Tracy (Cathy) Best, along with three nephews Tyler, Ryan, Christopher and their families. He is preceded in death by his father Bill Best.

The family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on Oct. 6, 2019
