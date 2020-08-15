Ray C. Seys

September 25, 1940-August 16, 2020

MUSCATINE-Ray C. Seys, 79, of Muscatine, Iowa passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, August 13, 2020. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, August 17, 2020 at 12:00pm at the Runge Mortuary. Visitation will be held Sunday, August 16, 2020 from 4:00-6:00pm at the Runge Mortuary. Memorials can be made to the family. Online tributes and condolences may be shared at www.TheRungeMoruary.com.

Ray was born on September 25, 1940 in Moline, Illinois to Omer and Mary Seys. He worked as a fork lift truck operator at Nestle Purina for 32 years before retiring in 2003. In 1997, he married Dawn Cameron. They went onto enjoy 23 years of marriage. He enjoyed collecting model cars, going to car shows, tinkering in the garage, helping people, and traveling. Ray liked to tease people and will be remembered for his sense of humor and his big heart.

Ray is survived by his wife, Dawn; stepdaughter, Phyllis (Ernest) Jones; daughters, Sue (Scott) Shultz and Tammy Hendrickson; stepsons, Clark (Michelle) Bennett and Terry Jones, Jr; nine grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; a very special niece, Debbie (Wayne) Sperry; and his brothers, Rick Seys and Ronnie Seys.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his sister Marge Stewart, and many extended family members.