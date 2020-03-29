Home

Ray J. Voss


1951 - 2020
Ray J. Voss Obituary

Ray J. Voss

September 3, 1951-March 22, 2020

DAVENPORT-Ray J. Voss, 68, of Davenport, died Sunday March 22, 2020 at Silvercrest Senior Living, Davenport. Keeping with Ray's wishes, cremation rites were accorded and burial took place in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. A memorial service will take place in the future.

Ray Jeffrey Voss was born on September 3, 1951 in Davenport, a son of Raymond and Lovetta (Miller) Voss. He was united in marriage to Jane Ann Stepp on November 8, 1975 at Holy Family Catholic Church, Davenport. She preceded him in death on July 25, 2011.

Ray was the Fabrication Shop Supervisor at Parr Instrument Company, retiring in 2011. Prior to that he worked in his father's businesses, Lenker-Voss Manufacturing & Development Company and Eagle Valley Manufacturing Company, both in Eldridge.

A lifelong music lover, Ray played bass guitar and was in a band that called themselves "Northern Light." Ray had a tremendous work ethic and was a natural craftsman/handyman. He enjoyed playing with his grandchildren, woodworking, fishing, and was a collector of many things. He enjoyed looking for fossils and rocks and would shine them up and put them in his rock garden. He was an avid fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to or King's Harvest Pet Rescue No Kill Shelter.

Surviving are sons and daughters-in-law, Todd (Claudia Alonzo) Voss, Davenport and Jeff (Shay) Voss, Davenport; grandchildren: Lucas, Renly, Jane, and Felix; his mother, Lovetta Voss, Davenport; siblings, Ross Voss, Virginia, Mark (Mike) Voss, Matt Voss, all of Davenport, and Regina (John) Brennan, Dubuque; the extended Stepp family and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife, Jane, Ray was preceded in death by his father, sister, Rita Voss, and brothers-in-law, Gary Jensen and Joe Stepp.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com

Published in Quad-City Times on Mar. 29, 2020
