Raymond Cheely

November 7, 1940-May 25, 2019

ELDRIDGE-Raymond Cheely, 78, of Eldridge, IA passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 25, 2019 after a prolonged illness. Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Runge Mortuary. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, May 31, 2019 in the Runge Mortuary Chapel. He will be laid to rest in National Cemetery, Rock Island Arsenal. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Raymond was born a son of Francis and Dorothy (Stewart) Cheely on November 7, 1940 in Burlington, IA. He served proudly in the U .S. Navy from 1958 to 1993 serving both active duty and reserve. He was united in marriage to Virginia Hoxie on November 8, 1963 until she passed away in 2001. He later married his high school sweetheart, Cheri Hamilton. He retired from Alcoa after 33 years of service, where he created the Welders Apprenticeship Program.

Raymond was a noble, generous, giving and loving man. He was an outdoorsman who loved to go bow-hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed riding motorcycles.

Those missing him greatly are his loving wife, Cheri; children: Earl (Lori) Smith, Gregory (Judith) Smith, Rick Cheely, Patricia Husbands, Shannon (Jack) Hansen and Michelle Harbst; siblings, Rhonda (Bill) Bendt,, Gary (Susan) Sivertsen and Bill Derby; and grandchildren: Jennifer Shubeck,, Stephen Shubeck, Ryan Husbands, Korynne Smith, Jamie Smith and Raymond Smith.

He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Virginia; sister, Patricia; son, Rusty; and daughter, Kathy.