Raymond Clifton Robbins
1945 - 2020
Raymond Clifton Robbins

March 12, 1945-July 15, 2020

ROCK ISLAND-Raymond Clifton Robbins, 75, of Rock Island, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at his home. Private family services will be held and live stream broadcasting of the funeral will be available at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 by visiting www.wheelanpressly.comive-stream. Public visitation will be Tuesday from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island. In accordance with public gathering restrictions, attendees are expected to wear a mask and observe social distancing. The funeral home staff will monitor capacity limits and allow up to 50 people in at a time. Private inurnment with military honors will be at a later date in Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. Memorials may be made to the family.

Raymond was born March 12, 1945 in Quincy, Illinois, a son of Rudolph Rogan and Ellen H. Robbins. Mr. Robbins served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. Following his military service, he began his career at the Rock Island Arsenal as a forklift operator. Raymond retired from the Arsenal as a Division Chief after 42 years of service. Raymond married Marilyn E. Boyd on July 11, 2000 in Las Vegas. In his spare time, Raymond loved spending time with family and friends. Raymond was a member of the VFW and Rock Island Conservation Club. He greatly enjoyed fishing and hunting.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Marilyn; children, Melissa Robbins, Bryan Rankin, Byron (Monique) Rhoden and Ricky and Kenneth Holland; 6 grandchildren; 8 step grandchildren and a host of great grandchildren. Also surviving are his siblings, Donna Wilkerson, Diane Starling, Wilma Buckner, Leon Robbins, Helen Bumbry, Floyd Eugene Robbins and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

Raymond was preceded in death by his parents, children, Sheila Rankin and Paul Rhoden, surrogate mother, Ora Rogan, a grandson, and siblings, Roger, Clarence, James Otis and Wanda Buckner.

Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Quad-City Times from Jul. 19 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
