|
|
Raymond E. Steinberg
April 9, 2019
TIPTON-Raymond Earl Steinberg, 78, died peacefully surrounded by his family on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 while under the care of St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids. Remembrance services will be held on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at 3:00 PM at Fry Funeral Home with a gathering of family and friends beginning at 1:00 until the time of services. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Luke's ER and Hospice. Please share online condolences at www.fryfuneralhome.com.
Published in Quad-City Times on Apr. 11, 2019