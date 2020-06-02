Raymond F. Hart February 13, 1943-May 27, 2020 EAST MOLINE-Raymond F. Hart, 77, East Moline, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Genesis Illini, Silvis. Services will be Live-streamed at https://www.facebook.com/Van-Hoe-Funeral-Home-161227290568289 on Friday, June 5, 2020 at 12:15 PM with military honors. Private family services will follow at Rock Island National Cemetery. Ray was born on February 13, 1943 in Davenport, IA, the son of Martin and Mercedes (McWilliams) Hart. Martin died when Ray was just a boy. His mother married Joseph Eldridge and together they raised the family. Ray served in the US Army as a medic in Korea during the Vietnam Era. He received his Bachelors Degree from St. Ambrose College. He married Ruth Ann Martel on November 28, 1970 in Rock Island. Most of his life, Ray worked for the State and Federal Government as a devoted Civil Servant. From managing the Illinois DVR to being hand picked to help implement and establish the TSA Program for the Moline Airport Authority. Mr. Hart was a Trustee for the Village of Carbon Cliff for many years. He was passionate about boating, being on the river and spending time at the family cabin. He was the captain of the Queen Of Harts. Mr. Hart had coached Silvis Jr. Football and was a Green Bay Packer's Fan. Survivors include his wife of nearly 50 years, Ruth Ann, sons, Dr. Matthew S. (Julie) Hart, Genevia, IL and Brett A. Hart, East Moline, grandchildren, Grace, Mary, Hailey, Jacqui, Betsy, Matthew and Michael and brother William (Shirley) Hart, Springfield, MO. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Joann Sievertsen. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com
Published in Quad-City Times on Jun. 2, 2020.