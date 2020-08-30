Reba P. Grayson

November 20, 1929-August 29, 2020

DAVENPORT-Reba P. Grayson, 90, of Davenport passed away Saturday August 29, 2020 at Silvercrest Garner Senior Living. Funeral services will be 10am Tuesday (9/1) at the Runge Mortuary. Visitation will be 1 hours prior to the service at the mortuary. Memorials may be made to your favorite charity in her name. Online condolences can be shared at www.Rungemortuary.com.

Reba was born November 20, 1929 in Jenny Lind, AR to Grover & Bertha (Phillips) Price. She was united in marriage to Paul W. Grayson on July 29, 1950 in Jenny Lind, ARK. He preceded her in death on April 11, 1995.

Reba worked various jobs prior to retiring, after 19 years, as the Executive Officer of the Greater Davenport Board of Realtors. She had also served as the president of the ALCOA retirees club. Reba enjoyed traveling, dinning out and spending time with her family.

Survivors include Son Danny Grayson, Carbon Cliff, IL; daughter Katy Grayson, Davenport, IA; Granddaughter Catherine Ann (Dave) Myers, McKinney, TX; son in law Warren Hansen, McKinney, TX; 2 great granddaughters Ellie & Emma Myers McKinney, TX; several nieces & nephews; devoted friends Mary Tank and Gen Drachenberg.

Preceded in death by her husband, parents, brother Dr. James C. Price, and a daughter Suzanne Hansen.