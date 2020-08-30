1/1
Reba P. Grayson
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Reba's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Reba P. Grayson

November 20, 1929-August 29, 2020

DAVENPORT-Reba P. Grayson, 90, of Davenport passed away Saturday August 29, 2020 at Silvercrest Garner Senior Living. Funeral services will be 10am Tuesday (9/1) at the Runge Mortuary. Visitation will be 1 hours prior to the service at the mortuary. Memorials may be made to your favorite charity in her name. Online condolences can be shared at www.Rungemortuary.com.

Reba was born November 20, 1929 in Jenny Lind, AR to Grover & Bertha (Phillips) Price. She was united in marriage to Paul W. Grayson on July 29, 1950 in Jenny Lind, ARK. He preceded her in death on April 11, 1995.

Reba worked various jobs prior to retiring, after 19 years, as the Executive Officer of the Greater Davenport Board of Realtors. She had also served as the president of the ALCOA retirees club. Reba enjoyed traveling, dinning out and spending time with her family.

Survivors include Son Danny Grayson, Carbon Cliff, IL; daughter Katy Grayson, Davenport, IA; Granddaughter Catherine Ann (Dave) Myers, McKinney, TX; son in law Warren Hansen, McKinney, TX; 2 great granddaughters Ellie & Emma Myers McKinney, TX; several nieces & nephews; devoted friends Mary Tank and Gen Drachenberg.

Preceded in death by her husband, parents, brother Dr. James C. Price, and a daughter Suzanne Hansen.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Quad-City Times on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
Send Flowers
SEP
1
Funeral service
10:00 AM
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
5633916202
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Runge Mortuary and Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved