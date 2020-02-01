Home

Services

McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr
Bettendorf, IA 52722
563-355-1751
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
Bettendorf, IA
Rebecca J. Kane


1956 - 2020
Rebecca J. Kane Obituary

Rebecca J. Kane

November 26, 1956-January 30, 2020

BETTENDORF-Rebecca J. Kane, 63, of Bettendorf, passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at her home.

A memorial gathering to celebrate her life will be held on Monday, February 3 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf. Memorials may be made to Gilda's Club of the Quad-Cities.

Survivors include her daughter, Breanna Kane and her fiancé Brianpaul Glaudel; her husband, Steve Kane Sr.; her mother Imogene Brown-Saunders; and her brother Richard Brown.

She was preceded in death by her father, Jackie Brown.

Becky's full obituary may be found at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on Feb. 1, 2020
