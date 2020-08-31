1/1
Regina (Deke) Geades
Regina Geades (Deke)

July 6, 1967-July 27, 2020

PARK VIEW, IA-Born in Danville, Illinois, to Ronald and Regina (Sears) Geades, Gina grew up in Park View, Iowa and was a graduate of St. Ambrose University before relocating later in life to North Carolina.

Gina was the only sister among four brothers, and had an infectious smile, quick wit, spunkiness and zest for life that was immediately apparent to anyone she was around. Gina had an extremely warm heart and was a loving mother, who adored her two children, Drew and Emma. Both were her pride and joy. Gina was also an avid animal lover.

Gina was preceded in death by her father, Ronald Eugene Geades, and is survived by her two beloved children, Drew and Emma (Deke), her mother, Regina (William) Garfield, her brothers, Ronald (Debra) Geades, Randall Geades, Richard (Stacy) Geades, and William Garfield, II (Ryan Lincecum), along with aunts, uncles, several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.



Published in Quad-City Times on Aug. 31, 2020.
