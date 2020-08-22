1/1
Reginald Roger Hathaway Jr.
1952 - 2020
Reginald Roger Hathaway, Jr.

March 9, 1952-August 19, 2020

DAVENPORT-Reginald Roger Hathaway, Jr., 68, of Davenport, passed away, Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Mercy Medical Center in Des Moines.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 24, 2020 at 12:00PM in the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries All Faith Chapel in Davenport. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Due to the current health crisis, masks must be worn and social distancing respected. Burial will take place in The National Cemetery, Rock Island Arsenal. Memorials may be made to the family.

Reginald was born on March 9, 1952 in Davenport, the son of Reginald Sr., and Laura Hathaway. He was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force, having served during Vietnam.

Reginald was the owner of Reggie's Fox Den and many good times were shared there with friends. He was also a model train enthusiast.

Those left to honor his memory include his son, Reginald "Rick" (Jeannie) Hathaway, III, Des Moines, Iowa; daughter, Roxanne Hathaway, Davenport; nine grandchildren; and sister, Mary Hathaway, Columbus, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Steve Hathaway.

Online remembrances may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com .



Published in Quad-City Times on Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
AUG
24
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
