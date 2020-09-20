1/1
Reinold W. "Rex" Burroughs
Reinold "Rex" W. Burroughs

December 24, 1930- September 17, 2020

DAVENPORT-Reinold "Rex" W. Burroughs, 89, of Davenport, IA, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020 at The Ivy at Davenport. Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Monday, September 21, at Weerts Funeral Home in Davenport. A Graveside Service will be held 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, September 22, at Davenport Memorial Park. Due to COVID, you are encouraged to bring your own seating. Memorials may be directed to St. Matthew's Memorial Fund. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com.

Rex was born December 24, 1930, to Richard and Eliza (Rose) Burroughs in Davenport. On May 6, 1949, he was united in marriage to Lorraine Elizabeth Fries in Davenport. Together they had two children, Richard and Randy. Rex worked as a Machine Operator at Hansaloy Manufacturing for 42 years before retirement. He was a member of St. Matthew's Lutheran Church and the Mustang Club. Rex was proud to be a blood donor for many years. His interests and hobbies revolved around Mustang cars, from road rallies to road races, particularly the 67' and 71' Mustang models.

Rex will be missed by his children, Richard Burroughs of Moline, IL, and Randy Burroughs of Davenport, IA; five grandchildren; and several great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lorraine; a brother, Raymond; and a brother in infancy, Richard.



Published in Quad-City Times on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA 52807
563-355-4433
