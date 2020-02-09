Home

POWERED BY

Services
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr
Bettendorf, IA 52722
563-355-1751
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr
Bettendorf, IA 52722
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Renita Roberts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Renita R. Roberts


1961 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Renita R. Roberts Obituary

Renita R. Roberts

April 28, 1961-February 6, 2020

DAVENPORT-Renita R. Roberts, 58, of Davenport, Iowa passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Genesis Medical Center, East Campus in Davenport. A memorial gathering will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf. Memorials may be made to the .

Renita was born April 28, 1961 in Des Moines, Iowa, the daughter of James & Jennie (Chandler) Wagner.

She was a graduate of Marycrest College and was currently employed with Kwik Star. Renita adored her grandchildren and was "Nana" to them.

Those left to honor her memory include her sons, Richard Currier, Johnathon Currier and Michael Currier, all of Davenport; her grandchildren, Alyssa, Daniel, James and Bailee; her mother, Jennie Wagner of Davenport; her sisters, Fala (Michael) Brall of Davenport and Kimberly (Michael) Huffman of Arkansas; and her brother, Bill (Martha) Wagner of Oklahoma.

Renita was preceded in death by her father.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting Renita's obituary at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Renita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -