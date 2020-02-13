|
|
Rhonda Kay Bristow
June 12, 1961-February 10, 2020
BETTENDORF-Rhonda Kay Bristow, 58, of Bettendorf entered into the loving arms of Jesus on Monday February 10, 2020 surrounded by her loving family and friends after a valiant battle with cancer. A funeral service will be held at 10 A.M. on Saturday, February 15 at Hope Church, Bettendorf, IA. Visitation will be held from 4-7 P.M. on Friday, at The Runge Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hope Church, Bettendorf, Genesis Hospice, or Kings Harvest Shelter. Burial will be in Walcott Cemetery.
Rhonda was born June 12th, 1961 in Burlington, IA., to Harvey and Marla Starman. She spent her childhood years in Burlington and graduated from Burlington High School in 1980. She was a licensed Cosmetologist and spent her career working at Barber and Style Building. She was an active member at her church of First Assembly of God, Burlington .
In 2003 she married the love of her life and soulmate, Robert Bristow. They enjoyed traveling and being active at their church. Rhonda especially loved and cherished her two granddaughters. They were very special and she played an active role in their life. Despite her illness, Rhonda found time to continually bless others. One of Rhonda's special talents was pie baking, she became very renown for her pies. Rhonda always put others before herself. Her love of Jesus was first for her, she clung to her faith until the very end.
She is survived by her husband Robert, Daughter Tara (Martin Farrington) Bettendorf; granddaughters, Ella and Norah Farrington; sister Susan (Bill) Glasgow; sister in laws Betsy Starman ,Becki (Harley) Youngmeyer , and Sue (Will) Stone; nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Keith.
Rhonda was deeply loved and will be missed by her family and numerous friends.
Published in Quad-City Times on Feb. 13, 2020