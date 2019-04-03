Home

Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
April 2, 2019

DAVENPORT-Richard A. "Dick" Smith, 82, a resident of Davenport, died Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at his home. Funeral services to celebrate his life will be 11:00 am Friday, April 5, 2019 at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home, 614 Main Street, Davenport. Visitation is Thursday from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will be in National Cemetery, Rock Island, Illinois. Among his survivors is his wife Rose Smith. Mr. Smith's complete obituary will be published in the Thursday edition of the Q-C Times.

Published in Quad-City Times on Apr. 3, 2019
