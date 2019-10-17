Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
My Place Pub
Bettendorf, IA
Richard Allen Davis


1964 - 2019
Richard Allen Davis Obituary

Richard Allen Davis

November 23,1964-October 14, 2019

DAVENPORT-Richard Allen Davis born November 23 1964, passed away peacefully at home October 14th surrounded by family and friends.

Rick is survived by his daughter Kiesha(Steven)Evans and son Anthony Keown. His sisters Linda Harris, Deb Williams, and Cheryl Davis. His best friend Dana Gilliam and his partner Tammy Davis. Also a multitude of nieces and nephews as well as his grandchildren; AJ, Steven, Jr. and Brooklyn.

A celebration of life will be held at 2 pm on Saturday October 19th at My Place Pub in Bettendorf IA

Preceded in death by his mother Zella Davis, His sister Melissa Davis(boo) His brothers John and Hank Davis and his father Richard Weston.

Published in Quad-City Times on Oct. 17, 2019
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.