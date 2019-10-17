|
|
Richard Allen Davis
November 23,1964-October 14, 2019
DAVENPORT-Richard Allen Davis born November 23 1964, passed away peacefully at home October 14th surrounded by family and friends.
Rick is survived by his daughter Kiesha(Steven)Evans and son Anthony Keown. His sisters Linda Harris, Deb Williams, and Cheryl Davis. His best friend Dana Gilliam and his partner Tammy Davis. Also a multitude of nieces and nephews as well as his grandchildren; AJ, Steven, Jr. and Brooklyn.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 pm on Saturday October 19th at My Place Pub in Bettendorf IA
Preceded in death by his mother Zella Davis, His sister Melissa Davis(boo) His brothers John and Hank Davis and his father Richard Weston.
Published in Quad-City Times on Oct. 17, 2019