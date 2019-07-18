Pastor Richard B. Housman

July 15, 2019

MOLINE-Pastor Richard B. Housman, 80, of Moline, formerly of Pleasant Valley, passed away peacefully at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House on Monday, July 15, 2019. Services will be held on Monday, July 22, 2019 at 1pm at First Lutheran Church, 1230 5th Avenue, Moline with Pastor Dan Witkowski officiating. Burial will be in Pleasant Valley Cemetery. Memorials in Richard's name may be made to First Lutheran Church.

