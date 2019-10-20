Home

Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Richard "Dick" Carpenter


1922 - 2019
Richard "Dick" Carpenter

October 13, 2019

DAVENPORT-"Dick" Carpenter, 97, died Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Senior Star, Davenport. Cremation rites have been accorded and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Freeport Public Library Foundation. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

Survivors include his wife, Jeanette, daughters, Christine (Terry) Lorenz, Bluffton, South Carolina, and Susan (Ron) Stalder, Davenport; four grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

Richard's family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Senior Star Memory Care for all of their care, patience, and support.

To view Dick's complete obituary visit www.hmdfuneralhome.com

Published in Quad-City Times on Oct. 20, 2019
