Richard "Dick" Carpenter
October 13, 2019
DAVENPORT-"Dick" Carpenter, 97, died Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Senior Star, Davenport. Cremation rites have been accorded and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Freeport Public Library Foundation. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
Survivors include his wife, Jeanette, daughters, Christine (Terry) Lorenz, Bluffton, South Carolina, and Susan (Ron) Stalder, Davenport; four grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
Richard's family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Senior Star Memory Care for all of their care, patience, and support.
Published in Quad-City Times on Oct. 20, 2019