Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
3:00 PM
Trinity Episcopal Cathedral
121 West 12th Street
Davenport, IA
Richard "Rick" Cattoir

July 17, 2019

DAVENPORT-Richard (Rick) Cattoir, also known as "Too Tall", 55, of Davenport, died Wednesday, 17 July 2019 at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House.

A Funeral Service will be held at 3PM on Wednesday, 31 July 2019, by Father Sinclair Ender at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 121 West 12th Street, Davenport. Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport is assisting with arrangements.

Online remembrances may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on July 23, 2019
