Richard Dale Zarn

January 3, 1934-June 4, 2020

DAVENPORT-Richard Dale Zarn, 86 of Davenport Iowa passed away at home on June 4th, 2020.

Visitation will be on June 18th, 2020 from 4-7pm at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home.

A private family funeral will be held on June 19, 2020 at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home.

Richard was born on January 3, 1934 to Edward and Lila (Dohrman) Zarn and married Marlene (Molly) Miller on August 25, 1956.

Richard was raised on his family dairy farm.

After graduating from Davenport High School, Richard joined the Davenport Fire Department, retiring after 22 years as a Captain. In retirement Richard worked as the front gate security officer for Oscar Mayer processing plant in Davenport.

Those left to honor his memory are his five children...

Bryan (Cathy) Zarn, Julie (Daniel) Mehner, Linda (Kevin) White, Karen (Myles) Metzger, Amy (Mike) Miller.

Grandchildren...

Anthony (Monica) Derek, Megan, Ryan (Erin), Justin, Logan (Amanda) Jacob (Alli), Keith, Kyle (Alexis), Ian (Becca), Rollin (Jessy), Adam, Kelly, Garrett, Mason and eleven great-grandchildren.

Richard was proceeded in death by his parents, brother Gerald Zarn, sister Kay Ivarson, son in law Kevin Harkey and infant granddaughter Madison Miller.

In lieu of flowers please give to a charity of your choice.

Memories from his spouse and children:

Bryan: Upstream! Upstream! Light on the hook. Smoke the Queen! Eat your heart out! Tears will follow.

Julie: I will miss your apple pies.

Linda: Why did you waste your money on that?!

Karen: Our Dad through a daughter's eyes; simple man, loving smile, hardworking and a tremendous card player.

Amy: Father, Fireman, Friend. I wish I could sit with you and eat your famous pancakes.

Marlene (Molly): Life is a gift with heart strings.

Mom wants to thank everyone who was Richard's friend through the years.

May your soul now be at rest.