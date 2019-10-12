|
Richard Dean "Dick" Martin
August 19, 1938-October 10, 2019
DEWITT-Richard Dean "Dick" Martin, 81, of DeWitt, Iowa, passed away Thursday evening, October 10, 2019, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.
Dick was born August 19, 1938, to Earl and Alice (Rock) Martin. Dick was an Eagle Scout. He attended the University of Northern Iowa for two years until entering the army in 1958, serving his country in Japan.
He started working at Iowa Mutual Insurance Company and retired in 1993. After his retirement from Iowa Mutual, he earned his "golf trip money" by working at Skeffington's Grocery Store and the DeWitt Fire Department. While working at Iowa Mutual, he met the love of his life, Lavonne Kuehn. Their first date was an Iowa Hawkeye football game in the Fall of 1962, and by August of 1963 they were married.
Dick was a member of the First Congregational United Church of Christ, DeWitt. He dearly loved golfing, gardening, his morning coffee group, cribbage and bowling, but the greatest joy in his life was spending time with his grandchildren and taking pride in their accomplishments.
Surviving are his wife, Lavonne; daughters and a son, Linda (Rich) Craddick, Melissa (Tom) Hansen, Brad (Mandi) Martin and Jennifer (Shawn) Connelly; grandchildren, Kody Craddick, Luke and Noah Hansen, Ben and Jacob Martin, Ashton and Dalton Connelly; sisters, Elaine Tubbs, Dianne Petersen, brother, Jack Martin, and sister-in-law, Lois Kuehn.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, John Kristy, a sister, Maureen Goulette and brothers-in-law, Kenneth Marshall, Gerald Petersen and Edward Tubbs and by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Lester and Agnes Kuehn.
The family will receive relatives and friends at Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt from 2:00 until 5:00 p.m. Sunday, October 13, 2019. A service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 14, 2019, at First Congregational United Church of Christ, DeWitt with The Rev. Chris Marlin-Warfield officiating. Burial will be at Elmwood Cemetery, DeWitt. Grandchildren will serve as pallbearers.
Memorials may be made to the DeWitt Fire Department.
Condolences may be expressed and a photo tribute viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.