Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schultz Funeral Home
611 Fulton Street
Grand Mound, IA 52751
(563) 847-3271
Rosary
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
3:30 PM
Schultz Funeral Home
611 Fulton Street
Grand Mound, IA 52751
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Schultz Funeral Home
611 Fulton Street
Grand Mound, IA 52751
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
Sts. Philip & James Catholic Church
Grand Mound, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Vens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Donald Vens


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Donald Vens Obituary

Richard Donald Vens

September 18, 1926-October 12, 2019

WHEATLAND-Richard Donald Vens, 93, of Wheatland, Iowa passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loved ones.

Richard was born September 18, 1926, to August and Bertha (DeDobbelaere) Vens. He was a farmer all his life until he handed the operation of his farm down to his oldest grandson, John Looney. He loved dancing, fishing trips to Canada, Bowling, and going to Texas for many winters. He also enjoyed playing cards and going to the Casinos.

Richard graduated from Wheatland High School in 1943. Richard married Betty Jane Vens on November 27, 1948, at St. James Catholic Church, Toronto. She died March 16, 1990. They had four daughters, Vicky, Deborah, Shelley, and Sheila. He married Deanna (Endorf) VanderHeiden on October 11, 1992, also in St. James Catholic Church. She had two sons, Dennis and Daniel, and two daughters, Debra and Diane. He was a lifelong member of St. James Catholic Church, now Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church in Toronto.

He is survived by his wife Deanna, children Vicky (William) Looney, Deborah (Mark) Regan, Shelley (William) Hesse and Sheila Vens along with step-children Dennis (Kimberly Lopez) VanderHeiden, Daniel (Jean) VanderHeiden, Debra (David) Lahann, and Diane (Russell) Jones; grandchildren Brenda (Chris) Oehler, John (Rachael) Looney, Melissa (Robert) Pence and Kurt (Karleen) Looney, Ryan Regan, Matthew (Susie) Regan, Rachel Regan, Jessica Long and Brady (Leann) Long, Michael (Angie) VanderHeiden, Mathew (Rachelle) VanderHeiden, Jennifer (Josh) Angus, Tammy (Mark) Tiedt, Stacy VanderHeiden (Kyle Martz), Michelle (Adam) Densmore, Nicole (Allen) Phillips, Kelli (Dave) Hugo, Megan Lahann (Chris Nicholson), Brittni Jones (Michael Harlson) and Brian Jones (Cassidy Cruise). He also has 40 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his first wife, Betty, his parents, his sister Dorothy Schroeder, his twin brother Robert, one grandson and two great-grandsons.

Visitation will be held at Schultz Funeral Home in Grand Mound on Tuesday, October 15 from 4-7 p.m. with a Rosary at 3:30. The funeral will be held at Sts. Philip & James Catholic Church in Grand Mound on Wednesday, October 16 at 10:30 a.m. Father Francis Odoom will officiate.

Condolences may be expressed and a photo tribute viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com

Published in Quad-City Times from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now