Richard Donald Vens
September 18, 1926-October 12, 2019
WHEATLAND-Richard Donald Vens, 93, of Wheatland, Iowa passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loved ones.
Richard was born September 18, 1926, to August and Bertha (DeDobbelaere) Vens. He was a farmer all his life until he handed the operation of his farm down to his oldest grandson, John Looney. He loved dancing, fishing trips to Canada, Bowling, and going to Texas for many winters. He also enjoyed playing cards and going to the Casinos.
Richard graduated from Wheatland High School in 1943. Richard married Betty Jane Vens on November 27, 1948, at St. James Catholic Church, Toronto. She died March 16, 1990. They had four daughters, Vicky, Deborah, Shelley, and Sheila. He married Deanna (Endorf) VanderHeiden on October 11, 1992, also in St. James Catholic Church. She had two sons, Dennis and Daniel, and two daughters, Debra and Diane. He was a lifelong member of St. James Catholic Church, now Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church in Toronto.
He is survived by his wife Deanna, children Vicky (William) Looney, Deborah (Mark) Regan, Shelley (William) Hesse and Sheila Vens along with step-children Dennis (Kimberly Lopez) VanderHeiden, Daniel (Jean) VanderHeiden, Debra (David) Lahann, and Diane (Russell) Jones; grandchildren Brenda (Chris) Oehler, John (Rachael) Looney, Melissa (Robert) Pence and Kurt (Karleen) Looney, Ryan Regan, Matthew (Susie) Regan, Rachel Regan, Jessica Long and Brady (Leann) Long, Michael (Angie) VanderHeiden, Mathew (Rachelle) VanderHeiden, Jennifer (Josh) Angus, Tammy (Mark) Tiedt, Stacy VanderHeiden (Kyle Martz), Michelle (Adam) Densmore, Nicole (Allen) Phillips, Kelli (Dave) Hugo, Megan Lahann (Chris Nicholson), Brittni Jones (Michael Harlson) and Brian Jones (Cassidy Cruise). He also has 40 great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his first wife, Betty, his parents, his sister Dorothy Schroeder, his twin brother Robert, one grandson and two great-grandsons.
Visitation will be held at Schultz Funeral Home in Grand Mound on Tuesday, October 15 from 4-7 p.m. with a Rosary at 3:30. The funeral will be held at Sts. Philip & James Catholic Church in Grand Mound on Wednesday, October 16 at 10:30 a.m. Father Francis Odoom will officiate.
