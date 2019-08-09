|
Richard Eulalio Rodriguez
April 11, 1926-August 8, 2019
DAVENPORT-Richard Eulalio Rodriguez, 93, a resident of Davenport, died Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf.
Funeral services and Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, August 12, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Davenport. Burial will be at Rock Island National Cemetery. Visitation will be 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Sunday, August 11th at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport. Memorials may be made to Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House or to the LULAC Club in Davenport.
Richard was born April 11, 1926 in Bettendorf, the son of Norberto and Muggie (Adams) Rodriguez. On December 7, 1946, he married Cecilia Henry. She preceded him in death on September 18, 2017.
Richard served his country in the United States Navy aboard the U.S.S. Willard Keith DD775 from 1944 – 1946. He worked for Bob Hansen Company for 15 years and Advance Sign Company for 29 years as a glass blower tube bender. In his younger years, Richard enjoyed baseball and fishing. Later in life, he enjoyed golfing, bowling, and camping.
Those left to honor his memory include his children, Joane (George) Dixon, Longmont, Colorado, Rolanda Rodriguez, Rock Island, David Rodriguez, Penrose, Colorado, Ronald (Joyce) Rodriguez, Penrose, Colorado, Jean Marie (Doug) Arnold, Davenport, Mary Torres, Davenport, Anntoni Rodriguez, Davenport; 19 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren and 15 great-great grandchildren; and a brother, Ernesto Rodriguez, Davenport.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents, son and daughter-in-law, Richard and Ellen Rodriguez; grandchildren, Ivan Dixon and Levi Arnold; siblings, Albert, Joyce, Patricia, Nestoria, Ermano, Tom, and John. May they rest in peace.
