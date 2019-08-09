Home

POWERED BY

Services
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Davenport, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Rodriguez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Eulalio Rodriguez


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers

Richard Eulalio Rodriguez

April 11, 1926-August 8, 2019

DAVENPORT-Richard Eulalio Rodriguez, 93, a resident of Davenport, died Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf.

Funeral services and Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, August 12, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Davenport. Burial will be at Rock Island National Cemetery. Visitation will be 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Sunday, August 11th at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport. Memorials may be made to Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House or to the LULAC Club in Davenport.

Richard was born April 11, 1926 in Bettendorf, the son of Norberto and Muggie (Adams) Rodriguez. On December 7, 1946, he married Cecilia Henry. She preceded him in death on September 18, 2017.

Richard served his country in the United States Navy aboard the U.S.S. Willard Keith DD775 from 1944 – 1946. He worked for Bob Hansen Company for 15 years and Advance Sign Company for 29 years as a glass blower tube bender. In his younger years, Richard enjoyed baseball and fishing. Later in life, he enjoyed golfing, bowling, and camping.

Those left to honor his memory include his children, Joane (George) Dixon, Longmont, Colorado, Rolanda Rodriguez, Rock Island, David Rodriguez, Penrose, Colorado, Ronald (Joyce) Rodriguez, Penrose, Colorado, Jean Marie (Doug) Arnold, Davenport, Mary Torres, Davenport, Anntoni Rodriguez, Davenport; 19 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren and 15 great-great grandchildren; and a brother, Ernesto Rodriguez, Davenport.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents, son and daughter-in-law, Richard and Ellen Rodriguez; grandchildren, Ivan Dixon and Levi Arnold; siblings, Albert, Joyce, Patricia, Nestoria, Ermano, Tom, and John. May they rest in peace.

Online condolences may be made to Richard's family by viewing his obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.

Published in Quad-City Times from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now