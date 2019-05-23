Richard F. Hancock

September 26, 1940-May 21, 2019

ROCK ISLAND-Richard F. Hancock, 78, of Rock Island, passed away Tuesday May 21, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family.

A memorial service will be 11:00am Saturday at Wheelan Pressly Funeral Home, Rock Island. Visitation will be from 9:30 to service time at the funeral home. Inurnment will follow at Moline Memorial Park. Memorials may be left to Quad City Animal Welfare Center, Milan or Memorial Christian Church, Moline.

Richard was born on September 26, 1940 in Blue Island, IL, the son of William and Margaret Hancock. He married Carol Grems on November 21, 1964 in the former Memorial Christian Church, Rock Island.

Mr. Hancock was retired from Ameritech, formerly Illinois Bell.

He was a member of Memorial Christian Church, Moline. Richard loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and fishing.

Survivors include his wife, Carol; children, Scott Hancock, Rock Island, Jeff (Cindy) Hancock, Bettendorf, Mindi (Jamie) Allison, Rock Island; grandchildren, Erica McKenzie, Amber Hancock, Keira Hancock, Jessica Washburn, Carly Hancock, Brynn Hancock, Abbey Hancock, Charlie Allison, Emily Allison; six great grandchildren; brother, William (Joann) Hancock.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.