Richard "Dick" Hillebrand
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard "Dick" Hillebrand March 25, 1934-May 17, 2020 BETTENDORF-Richard "Dick" Hillebrand, 86, of Bettendorf, died Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Due to the current health crisis, services will be private with burial at the Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Genesis Hospice or the Stead Family Children's Hospital at the University of Iowa. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Richard Anthony Hillebrand was born on March 25, 1934 in Davenport, a son of Anthony and Eleanor (Schluenz) Hillebrand. He attended St. Ambrose College and served our country in the Army as part of the Signal Corps., stationed in Alaska. Dick was a general contractor and was a member of the Associated General Contractors. Dick was a talented athlete, playing fast pitch softball for many years, and earning the Most Valuable Pitcher Award in 1961 and 1964 in the State of Iowa Championships. He enjoyed golf and was a member of Oakwood Country Club and Rock Island Arsenal Golf Club where he shot a hole-in-one in 1984. Dick was a private pilot with VFR and IFR rating, which he used to fly to job sites in the Midwest. Survivors include his wife, Sylvia, Bettendorf, children: Tami (Matt) Hillebrand-Kaas and Todd (Colleen Hermiston) Hillebrand, all of Davenport; grandchildren: Sara Wegener, Rachelle (Nick) Quinn, Benjamin (Brad Crone) Hillebrand, and Ryan Hillebrand; great-grandchildren: Brady and Barrett Quinn, a brother, Gerald (Judy) Hillebrand; sisters-in-law, Shirley Hillebrand, Marian (Bill) Storjohann, all of Davenport; and a brother-in-law, Robert (Kathy) Fahrenkrog, Bettendorf, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Kenneth Hillebrand. Online condolences may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Quad-City Times from May 18 to May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved