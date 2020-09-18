Richard "Dick" Housley

January 14, 1949- September 11, 2020

DAVENPORT-Richard "Dick" Housley, 71, of Davenport, passed away on Friday, September 11th at Alexian Brothers Hospice in Elk Grove Village, IL.

Dick was born January 14, 1949, son of Fredrick and Violet Cunningham Housley. He was one of nine children. He retired from Alta Equipment as a Corporate Safety Trainer. He played semi-pro baseball for the Quad City Braves and the Quad City Silver Bullets for many years. He graduated from Davenport Central High School in 1967. He attended Ellsworth JR College and Northeast Missouri State.

He is survived by his wife, Janis Aversing Housley, Addison, IL; sons, Brett Housley (Shana Gott), Drew Housley and Jeremy Aversing; granddaughter Kendall (Special K) and many nieces and nephews that he loved. His siblings are Harold (Gladys), Darrell (Carol), Eldon (Joyce) and Sharon Wilkins.

Dick enjoyed and loved his yard work. He was an avid Elvis fan and LOVED performing his imitation of Elvis (Hound Dog) Housley. He loved entertaining his family and friends in his garage/TIKI bar on many occasions.

Richard is preceded in death by his mother and father; sisters, Karen and Cheryl; and brothers, Duane and Billy Nicholson.

A private family service is being held, and a "Celebration of Life" will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may made to Northeast DuPage Special Recreation, Addison, IL 60101.