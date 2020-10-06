Richard Howard Peirce

March 16, 1923-September 25, 2020

Richard Howard Peirce, of Saint Peters, MO, passed away Friday, September 25, 2020 at the age of 97. Loving husband of Esther Peirce; beloved son of the late Harry and Eloise Peirce; devoted father of Richard J. (Ann) Peirce; cherished grandfather of David (Marisa Banasik) Peirce, and Daniel Peirce; treasured great-grandfather of Samuel Peirce; stepfather of Sherry (Thomas) Rumfelt; and is also survived by five step-grandchildren, three step great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his first wife, Klara Peirce; his brothers, Robert Peirce, John Peirce; and step-son, Gary Koenig.

Richard was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church of St. Charles. Richard proudly served in the 42nd Rainbow Division during WWII. He met Esther at a 42nd Rainbow Division reunion. They were married for 23 years. Richard was also a member of the VFW Post 2866. He loved his family. He also loved airplanes and WWII memorabilia. Richard was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Memorials may be made in Richard's name to Immanuel Lutheran Church, or Lutheran Senior Services - memo line: hospice and private duty services.

A Graveside service was held at Memorial Gardens in Davenport, IA on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 9:30 am.