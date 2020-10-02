Richard "Dick" J. Whisler

February 13, 1927-September 30, 2020

Bettendorf - Richard "Dick" J. Whisler, 93, of Bettendorf, passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Silvercrest Garner Senior Living, Davenport.

Due to CDC guidelines regarding COVID-19, masks and social distancing are required.

Dick was born in Des Moines, Iowa on February 13, 1927, the son of William and Mary Whisler. The family soon moved to Rock Island where, as a youth, he excelled in ice skating and track, winning several skating championships. He met his wife, Barbara Spencer, at a St. Patrick's Day dance and they were married on September 24, 1949. They had one daughter, Jane (Whisler) Tiedge. Dick was a proud veteran serving in the US Navy in the Indo-Pacific Command.

Dick was employed at Iowa-Illinois Gas and Electric Company (now Mid America) for 42 years. He started as a utility clerk, and soon moved on to supervise the Bettendorf offices and in 1969 named superintendent of the Davenport Commercial Office. In 1985 he was named the meter security analyst, a position he held until he retired in 1989.

He was extremely active in professional and community organizations serving as president and board member of the Chamber of Commerce, Lions Club, 24 Club (social), the American Management Society and one of the organizers of the Bettendorf International Folk Festival.

Upon retirement, they moved to Fairfield Bay, Arkansas where they enjoyed the next 20 years, traveling with their Holiday Rambler friends. They returned to the Quad Cities due to Barb's failing health and to be closer to family. Upon her passing, he moved to The Fountains in Bettendorf where he continued to do volunteer work with the Quad City Golf Classic, AARP, and the Honor Flight. While at The Fountains he met a special friend and companion, JoAnn Jay.

He is survived by his daughter, Jane (Ron) Tiedge; grandchildren, Kathleen (Jody) Hahn, Emily (Phil) Stephenson, and Robert Maxey; great grandchildren, Alexandria Tiedge, Dylan and Sydney Stephenson; several nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog, Rusty. He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara; parents; sister, Marjorie Vensel; and brothers, John and Bill Whisler.

Online condolences may be left to Dick's family at www.wheelanpressly.com.