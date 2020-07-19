Richard Joseph "Dick" Pribyl, Jr.
June 23, 1949-March 23, 2020
BETTENDORF-Richard Joseph "Dick" Pribyl, Jr. died peacefully March 23, 2020 surrounded by his family. Keeping with Dick's wishes cremation rites have taken place and a Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 31, 2020 at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Bettendorf followed by burial with military honors at the Rock Island National Cemetery. Those attending both must wear a mask and practice social distancing. Graveside attendance for services may be limited, but additional attendees in vehicles are permitted.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John Vianney Parish (https://www.sjvbett.org/contact
) or the Quad City Symphony Orchestra (https://qcso.org/support/make-a-gift/
)
Dick was born on June 23, 1949 in Chicago, Illinois, son of Patricia (Moran) and Richard J. Pribyl, Sr. He attended the University of Iowa and graduated from the University of Illinois-Chicago. Following his service in the Army, Dick earned his MBA from Northern Illinois University.
Dick was united in marriage to Rita Borow in Cicero, Illinois. This past February they celebrated their 50th anniversary.
Dick retired in 2009 after over 30 years of dedicated civilian service with the Department of the Army at the Rock Island Arsenal.
Dick enjoyed playing golf, was an avid fan of the Chicago Cubs and Bears, and the Iowa Hawkeyes. Dick and Rita were active in Holy Family School and Assumption High School. He enjoyed their gourmet and euchre groups and made many dear friends who became family.
Among those left to cherish Dick's memory are his wife, Rita; his son Rich (Rattana); grandchildren: Riya, Ronan, and Reagan; Patricia Pribyl (mother); siblings: Sybil (David) Miller, Patti Pribyl, Tom (Eileen) Pribyl, and Matthew (Laura) Pribyl; a brother-in-law, Tom (Karen) Borow, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Dick's complete obituary can be found at: https://www.hmdfuneralhome.com/obituary/Richard-PribylJr