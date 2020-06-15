Richard L. (Peck) Ross

March 24, 1936-June 13, 2020

DAVENPORT-Richard L. (Peck) Ross, 84, of Davenport, died on Saturday, June 13, 2020. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 17, in The Runge Mortuary chapel. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, at the mortuary. Memorials may be made to Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, or to Sacred Heart Cathedral or Christ Family Church, both of Davenport.

Richard was born in Des Moines, IA, on March 24, 1936, to Howard and Margaret (Nauman) Ross. He attended Des Moines schools. He joined the Air Force in 1955 and served for three years. Following his discharge from the service, he was employed by R & R Welding Supply of Des Moines, transferring to their Rock Island office in 1963.

Richard married Marie Mrozek, with whom he had a son, Terry. Later, he married Sandra Peters.

In 1974, he opened Ross Medical Supply in Moline. He provided medical supplies and equipment to hospitals, medical and dental offices, nursing homes, home patients, and veterinarian clinics in the Quad Cities and the surrounding area. Richard retired in 2010, after 37 years doing work he thoroughly enjoyed.

He enjoyed camping, first starting with pop-up campers and most recently with a 40-foot self-contained motor home that was his pride and joy. He traveled throughout the United States, spending six winters in Mesa, AZ.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Sandy; sons, Terry, of Des Moines and Jim, of Davenport; daughters, Elise (Steve) Rusk, of Blue Springs, MO, and Tammy (Scott) Roehlk of Davenport; 7 grandchildren, Micheal, Ronnie, Michael, Hunter, Paige, Cole, and Amanda; five great-grandchildren, Mattilyne, Micheal, Aidan, Rayne and Isaiah; and a brother, Micheal, of Des Moines.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, David.