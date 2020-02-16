Home

Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
3030 7Th Ave
Rock Island, IL 61201
(309) 786-5421
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
3030 7Th Ave
Rock Island, IL 61201
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
1:00 PM
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
3030 7Th Ave
Rock Island, IL 61201
View Map
Richard L. "Dick" Shay


1924 - 2020
Richard L. "Dick" Shay Obituary

Richard L. "Dick" Shay

October 20, 1924-February 14, 2020

ROCK ISLAND-Richard L. "Dick" Shay, 95, of Rock Island, passed away Friday, February 14, 2020 at Silver Cross – Friendship Manor, Rock Island. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Wheelan Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Burial will be in Rock Island National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Quad City Animal Welfare Center, Milan.

Dick was born October 20, 1924 in Linn Co., Iowa, a son of Thomas G. and Ferrol (Groman) Shay. Dick's parents passed away at an early age. He and his brother, Thomas, were raised by their guardians, Claude and Helen Knapp. Dick was proud of his military service and of being one of the many troops who landed in Normandy. He married Wilma Jean Engels in 1951, she passed away in 1977. He later married Lorraine Bowers-Feldhahn in 1978, she passed away in 2010. Dick was an electrician at John Deere Plow and Planter for 25 years, retiring in 1985. Dick enjoyed traveling, Winters in Arizona, motorcycles, camping, woodworking and building things in general. His projects included a homemade pontoon boat and several solid wood block carvings. Dick was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church, Bettendorf and the RI Family Campers.

Survivors include his children, Thomas L. (Connie) Shay, Davenport and Catherine Shay – Scott, Rock Island; step children, Cheryl (Howard) Johnson, Galesburg and Billy (Debby) Feldhahn, Long Grove, Iowa; daughter in law, Lana Shay; grandchildren, Allen, Steven, Stacey and Shay; numerous step grandchildren, great grandchildren and many extended family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his spouses; parents; guardians; son, Mark Shay; son in law, Ollie Scott; and brother, Thomas G. Shay

Online condolences may be left at wheelanpressly.com

Published in Quad-City Times from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020
