Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
311 Summerhays Street
Tiffin, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Lambert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Lambert Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Richard Lambert Sr. Obituary

Richard Lambert Sr.

February 28, 2019

AVE, MO-Richard Lambert Sr. went Home on Feb. 28th.

Richard was the beloved Husband of Sharon Lambert, father of Shelly Karr, Stacy, Rick Jr. and Sam Lambert. Grandfather of Corey, Cassie, Brandon, and Tyler Lambert, Brady and Braiden Elder, and Katie Van Dyke. Great Grandfather of Carter Lambert, Stella and Koby Van Dyke. Brother of Sandy Halbrook and Sherry Latora.

Rick was an expert auto body repair and painter joining father Lowel, brother Bob, Uncle Joe, and cousin Ike Rhoades. Retiring from The City of Davenport in 2007.

Celebration life will be:

Saturday, April 20th @ 2PM

311 Summerhays Street Tiffin Iowa 52340

Published in Quad-City Times on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.