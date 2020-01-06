|
Richard Lawrence "Dick" Brandt
June 5, 1944-January 4, 2020
BETTENDORF-Richard Lawrence "Dick" Brandt, 75, of Bettendorf, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf after a brief illness.
Dick was born June 5, 1944 in Davenport, Iowa, the son of Paul Gordon and Myrtle Viola (Anderson) Brandt. He graduated from Bettendorf High School and attended St. Ambrose University in Davenport. After a brief stint as a land surveyor he joined the Sheet Metal Union and became a heating and air-conditioning repairman retiring from the Schebler Company in 2004.
Dick was united in marriage to Janet Arlene Bickford at South Park Presbyterian Church in Rock Island, Illinois on June 12, 1965. Together they had one daughter, Amy Christine.
Dick enjoyed the outdoor hunting fishing and camping. He and his hunting buddies took many overnight trips seeking pheasant, deer, turkey and elk. He especially enjoyed their hobby farm near Monmouth, Iowa both in the summer and winter…and worked all summer cutting and stacking wood for the fall bonfire. As a hobby, Dick also like to do woodworking, building cabinets and furniture. Dick had a good sense of humor and many tales to tell and whenever he met someone new, he would bring out all of the old jokes. He was always able to find quarters in the ears of all little children.
Those left to honor his memory include his wife of fifty-four years, Janet of Bettendorf; his daughter Amy (Paul) Dunbar of Riverside, Iowa; three grandsons, Richard, Joseph and William; his sister-in-law, Darlene Bickford of Anamosa, Iowa; two brothers-in-law, Dale Bickford of Onslow and Jimmy (Lou Jean) Bickford, of Anamosa; numerous beloved nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Gary Fink.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters and his brothers-in-law, Lois and Loyal Lamansky and Betty and Max Bull; Janet's parents; two sisters-in-law, Dwila Baker and Gwen Bickford; two brothers-in-law, Arnold Bickford and Buford Baker; and two dogs, Dutchess and Missy.
