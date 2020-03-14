|
Richard Lee Graap
May 15, 1967-March 12, 2020
DAVENPORT-Funeral services for Richard Lee Graap, 52, of Davenport, will be 11:00 am on Tuesday at Risen Christ Lutheran Church, Davenport. Family will greet friends on Monday from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Cunnick-Collins Mortuary, Davenport.
Cunnick - Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements.
Richard passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family after a couragous battle with Melanoma Cancer.
Richard Lee Graap was born on May 15, 1967 in Auburn, WA, the son of Donald and Barbara (Rhodes) Graap. He married Laura Desmond on May 11, 1985 in Las Vegas, NV. He worked for Solar Plastics as a Shipping Coordinator, He was a member of Risen Christ Lutheran Church, Davenport. He was the kind of person that would give you the shirt off his back. He loved spending time with his family and friends and could always be found at the bowling alley. He was an avid Cubs fan.
He is survived by his wife; Laura, of Davenport, daughters; Holly (Adam) Howser, Amanda (Terran Kitzmiller) Graap, grandchildren, Blake, Colby, Alex, a granddaughter on the way, and sister; Dawn E. Cady.
He was preceded in death by his parents, aunt; Edna Schilling, uncles; Bob Rhodes, Fred Graap, Lenny Graap and cousin; Lynn Thomas.
Memorials may be directed to the University of Iowa Cancer Center.
The family would like to thank the staff at the University of Iowa Cancer Center, especially Physician Moe, his Physician assistant, Michelle and nurses Kelly and Holli. The family would also like to thank Unity Point Hospice for their kindness during his last days.
Remembrances and condolences may be made to the family at www.cunnick-collins.com.