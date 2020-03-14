Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cunnick-Collins Mortuary - Davenport
1200 E. 39th St.
Davenport, IA 52807
563-391-1200

Richard Lee Graap


1967 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Lee Graap Obituary

Richard Lee Graap

May 15, 1967-March 12, 2020

DAVENPORT-Funeral services for Richard Lee Graap, 52, of Davenport, will be 11:00 am on Tuesday at Risen Christ Lutheran Church, Davenport. Family will greet friends on Monday from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Cunnick-Collins Mortuary, Davenport.

Cunnick - Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements.

Richard passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family after a couragous battle with Melanoma Cancer.

Richard Lee Graap was born on May 15, 1967 in Auburn, WA, the son of Donald and Barbara (Rhodes) Graap. He married Laura Desmond on May 11, 1985 in Las Vegas, NV. He worked for Solar Plastics as a Shipping Coordinator, He was a member of Risen Christ Lutheran Church, Davenport. He was the kind of person that would give you the shirt off his back. He loved spending time with his family and friends and could always be found at the bowling alley. He was an avid Cubs fan.

He is survived by his wife; Laura, of Davenport, daughters; Holly (Adam) Howser, Amanda (Terran Kitzmiller) Graap, grandchildren, Blake, Colby, Alex, a granddaughter on the way, and sister; Dawn E. Cady.

He was preceded in death by his parents, aunt; Edna Schilling, uncles; Bob Rhodes, Fred Graap, Lenny Graap and cousin; Lynn Thomas.

Memorials may be directed to the University of Iowa Cancer Center.

The family would like to thank the staff at the University of Iowa Cancer Center, especially Physician Moe, his Physician assistant, Michelle and nurses Kelly and Holli. The family would also like to thank Unity Point Hospice for their kindness during his last days.

Remembrances and condolences may be made to the family at www.cunnick-collins.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on Mar. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -