Richard Leon "Dick" Neece
1935 - 2020
Richard "Dick" Leon Neece

June 29, 1935-September 18, 2020

DAVENPORT-Richard "Dick" Leon Neece, 85, of Davenport, passed away Friday, September 18, 2020 in Davenport. A celebration of his life will be held Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 2pm at the Life Bridge Church in Davenport. Visitation will be one hour prior to his service. Those wishing to attend his service, must wear masks. Inurnment will be in Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date. Memorials can be made to the American Diabetes Association. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Richard was born June 29, 1935 in Mt. Sterling, IL, the son of Paul L. and Wilma (Lane) Neece. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict and was able to go on the Honor Flight in 2018. He worked for 35 years at Ralston Purina as a supervisor, retiring in 1991. After his retirement, he and his wife moved to Tucson, AZ where they lived for the next 25 years. They returned to Davenport in December 2017. He was an avid bowler with over a 190 average. He loved playing slots at the casinos and greatly looked forward to his Saturday/Sunday morning breakfasts with his sons, Richard and Doug.

He married Beverly Joanne Brammer in 1959 in Rock Island.

Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Joanne, sons, David (Deb) Neece, Las Vegas, Richard P. Neece, Davenport, Doug (Sheila) Neece, Davenport and Rick Gradin (Joanna), California, 12 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, two great great grandchildren, brother, Kenneth (Judy) Kane, Des Moines, IA and a sister, Vicky Judas, Davenport. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, one sister, three sisters-in-law and two brothers-in-law.



Published in Quad-City Times on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Life Bridge Church
SEP
22
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Life Bridge Church
