Richard R. Rettkowski, Sr.
December 4, 2019
DAVENPORT-Richard R. Rettkowski, Sr., 69, a resident of Davenport, died Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at ManorCare, Utica Ridge, Davenport. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements. Keeping with his wishes, cremation rites have taken place.
Survivors include his sons: Richard (Carolyn) Rettkowski, Jr., Gulfport, Mississippi, Rusty (Carol) Rettkowski, and daughters, Regina and Rebecca, all of Davenport; many grandchildren and siblings: Ray, Roger, Ross, Rose, Rita, Robin, Rochelle, and Reba.
In addition to his wife, Penny, he was preceded in death by his parents.
Published in Quad-City Times on Dec. 8, 2019