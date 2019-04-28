Richard R. Wallingford

August 13, 1931-April 26, 2019

CAMBRIDGE, IL-Richard R. Wallingford, age 87, of Cambridge, IL, passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf, IA. Cremation rites have been accorded and a memorial visitation celebrating his life will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory, Geneseo Chapel. Memorials may be made to the Richard R. Wallingford Memorial Fund.

Richard was born on August 13, 1931, in East Moline, IL, the son of Warder E. and Ida (Nelson) Wallingford. He married Helen L. Brown on April 19, 1958 in East Moline, IL.

Richard graduated from United Township High School in East Moline, IL. After graduation Richard proudly served his country in the United States Army. He worked for Alcoa for 44 years in the Production Control Department retiring in 1993. Richard was a master wood carver, he loved caring for the acreage that he and Helen built their home on. Richard enjoyed going to the library and reading, especially poetry. Richard loved his family and spending time with them.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Helen, his son Richard (Dawn) Wallingford of Forsyth, MO, his daughter Jane (Samuel) Putnam of Topsham, ME, son-in-law, Joseph Sheahan of Cambridge, IL. Eight grandchildren, Elizabeth, Miles, Jessicah Wallingford, Sara, Amy Putnam, Natalie Herman, Devin and Keegan Sheahan.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents, one daughter, Anna Sheahan, one brother, Miles Wallingford, and four sisters, Mary Brown, Beulah Swanson, Winifred Roth, and Kathleen DeRoo.

