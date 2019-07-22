Richard Rieck

December 5, 1938-July 18, 2019

DAVENPORT-Richard Rieck, 80, of Davenport, passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 24 from 4-7 p.m. A funeral service will take place on Thursday, July 25 at 10:00 a.m. at the Runge Mortuary, Davenport. The family invites attendees to dress casually for both, and encourages fishing attire to be worn if possible. Burial with military honors will be in Davenport Memorial Park.

Richard was born on December 5, 1938, in Dwight, IL, to LaVerne and Frances (Finch) Rieck. He served in the U.S. Army and became a member of the American Legion Davenport Post 26. He bowled for over 50 years, and owned Hob Knob Lanes for over 20 years. He also worked for the Davenport Elks Lodge, where he was a member and past Exalted Ruler. In addition, he worked at and retired from Midwest Metals.

While he enjoyed golf in his younger years, he had a life-long passion for fishing and became a charter member of the Q.C. Bass Club. He was an avid motorcyclist for years. He loved Harleys his whole life, and was a member of the motorcycle drill team, Hawkeye-Ramblers.

Those left to honor Richard's memory include children, David Rieck and Teresa McCleave; grandchildren, Michael (Megan) Rieck, Richard McCleave, and Jon McCleave; great grandchildren, Tanner Rieck, Kemper Rieck, Damen McCleave, and Kaylin McCleave; and siblings, Anna Lovdahl, Robert (Glenda) Rieck, and Ronald Rieck.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Les Rieck, Roy Rieck, and LeRoy Rieck, and a granddaughter, Kimberly Rieck.