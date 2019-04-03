Richard "Dick" Smith

March 24, 1937-April 2, 2019

DAVENPORT-Richard A. "Dick" Smith, 82, a resident of Davenport, died Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at his home.

Funeral services to celebrate his life will be 11:00 am Friday, April 5, 2019 at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport. Visitation is Thursday April 4th from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will be at Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Anthony's Catholic Church.

Dick was born March 24, 1937 in Davenport, the son of Kenneth and Esther (Galloway) Smith. Dick served his country in the United States Navy from 1954 – 1958. On February 7, 1959 in Davenport, he married Rose Lopez.

Dick worked for Alcoa for 31 years as a Metallurgical Tech and later a Met Tech Coordinator. He enjoyed photography, hunting, fishing, cars, playing cards, collecting John Wayne Memorabilia, and playing video games with his grandchildren. Dick also enjoyed watching NASCAR and Iowa Hawkeyes Basketball. Dick was a member of LULAC Council #10.

Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Rose; children, Gina Lopez Smith of Davenport, Scott (fiancé Dana) Smith of Bettendorf, Rick Smith of Davenport, and Julie (Keith) Landsteiner of Davenport; grandchildren, Moira, Marisa (John), Noah, Brent, Allen, Leah, Olivia, Jayme, Krissy, Logan, Sarah, and Sam; great-grandchildren, Johnny, Eamon, Carter, Conner, Natalie, and Eulalia; and a sister, Barbara Oaks of Davenport.

Dick was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Marilyn Engvall; and a brother, Robert Smith.

