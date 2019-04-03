Home

POWERED BY

Services
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard "Dick" Smith


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Richard "Dick" Smith Obituary

Richard "Dick" Smith

March 24, 1937-April 2, 2019

DAVENPORT-Richard A. "Dick" Smith, 82, a resident of Davenport, died Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at his home.

Funeral services to celebrate his life will be 11:00 am Friday, April 5, 2019 at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport. Visitation is Thursday April 4th from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will be at Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Anthony's Catholic Church.

Dick was born March 24, 1937 in Davenport, the son of Kenneth and Esther (Galloway) Smith. Dick served his country in the United States Navy from 1954 – 1958. On February 7, 1959 in Davenport, he married Rose Lopez.

Dick worked for Alcoa for 31 years as a Metallurgical Tech and later a Met Tech Coordinator. He enjoyed photography, hunting, fishing, cars, playing cards, collecting John Wayne Memorabilia, and playing video games with his grandchildren. Dick also enjoyed watching NASCAR and Iowa Hawkeyes Basketball. Dick was a member of LULAC Council #10.

Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Rose; children, Gina Lopez Smith of Davenport, Scott (fiancé Dana) Smith of Bettendorf, Rick Smith of Davenport, and Julie (Keith) Landsteiner of Davenport; grandchildren, Moira, Marisa (John), Noah, Brent, Allen, Leah, Olivia, Jayme, Krissy, Logan, Sarah, and Sam; great-grandchildren, Johnny, Eamon, Carter, Conner, Natalie, and Eulalia; and a sister, Barbara Oaks of Davenport.

Dick was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Marilyn Engvall; and a brother, Robert Smith.

Online condolences may be made to Dick's family by viewing his obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.

Published in Quad-City Times from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now