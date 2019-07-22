Richard "Dick" Staack April 16, 1937-July 21, 2019 PRINCETON, IA-Richard "Dick" Staack, 82, of Princeton, Iowa, died Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Morningside of Shiloh in Belleville, Illinois, surrounded by his loving family. A visitation will be held on Sunday, July 28, 2019 from 2:00 until 6:00 p.m. at Shultz Funeral home in Dewitt, Iowa. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Monday, July 29, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. with burial at Prairie Union Cemetery in Low Moor, Iowa. Richard Alvin Staack was born April 16, 1937, in Princeton, Iowa, to Ethel and Alvin Staack. He graduated from Clinton High School in 1955 where he was a decorated member of the swimming and diving team. In 1961 he married Karen Buckmeyer. Dick lived all his life on the family farm where he raised his three sons whom he cherished. He farmed alongside his father Alvin while being employed at J.I. Case and Caterpillar. After retiring from Caterpillar, he obtained a real estate license and work for Lohman Brothers and Ruhl & Ruhl. Dick had a passion for boating, antique cars, real estate and traveling. He loved participating in car shows, winning many awards for his prize antique cars. Dick for many years played Santa Clause at North and South Park Malls where he was loved by many. He had many great friends and cherished his time with Roland (Carol) McCall and Bob Keag. Those left to remember Dick are his sons Jay (Paula) Paaske, Eldridge, IA, Mike (Christina) Staack, Denair, CA, and Robert (Jenny) Staack, O'Fallen, IL; his six grandchildren Allyson Paaske, Matthew Staack, Ethan Paaske, Katelynn (Tyler) Dorsett, Garrett Staack and Sara Staack; four great grandchildren and a fifth due in August. Dick is also survived by a sister Lois Wenger, Minneapolis, MN, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, O'Dean Wenger. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Richard's name to Zion Lutheran Church of Princeton, IA, or to The for cancer research. Condolences can be expressed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com