Richard T. "Dick" Epping

July 20, 1934-April 9, 2019

WALCOTT, IA-Richard T. "Dick" Epping, 84, of Walcott, IA passed away April 9, 2019 at his home.

A memorial service will be 11am Saturday at Living Church of Jesus Christ in Eldridge followed by a celebration of life at 12pm at the Maysville Fire Department. Quad Cities Cremation Center is assisting the family with arrangements.

Richard was born July 20, 1934 in Davenport, IA the son of Herman and Marie Pohlman Epping. He retired from Oscar Meyer after 44 years. Dick was active as a coach and was past president of the little league and was a Hawkeyes and NASCAR fan.

Survivors include the love of his life for 25 years Pauline Meier; daughter Tracy (Mike) Rutledge; sons Todd (Mary Beth) Epping and Troy (Patricia) Epping; 6 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; sister, Mary Lou Pacha; brothers, Gene and Don (Sue) Epping.

Dick was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Paul, Robert, and John and a sister Patricia Rippley.

