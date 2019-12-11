|
Richard T. "Dick" Kluger
March 26, 1938-December 10, 2019
BETTENDORF-Funeral Services and a Mass of Christian Burial for Richard T. "Dick" Kluger, 81, a resident of Bettendorf, will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, December 14, 2019, at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 4097 – 18th Street, Bettendorf. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. The family will greet friends Friday from 4-6:00 p.m. at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, 614 Main Street, Davenport. There will be additional visitation prior to Mass at church from 9-10:00a.m. Dick passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf, surrounded by his family.
Richard Thomas Kluger was born March 26, 1938 in Moline, son of Frank F. and Vera A. (Neyens) Kluger. Dick served his country in the US Marine Corp. He married Janet Edens September 6, 1958 at Sacred Heart Cathedral, Davenport. They celebrated 61 years of marriage.
Dick worked as a maintenance mechanic for Alcoa, retiring in 1996 after 30 years. He was Vice President of Local Union #105. Dick is in the AFL-CIO Hall of Fame. He was a member of St. John Vianney Catholic Church and was a collector of antique Chrysler automobiles. He was a member of the Antique Car Club and the Walter P. Chrysler Club.
Dick enjoyed golfing and spending time with family and friends. He and Janet spent 23 winters in Tucson, Arizona. On May 21, 2009, Dick donated one of his kidneys to his brother.
Those left to honor Dick's memory include his wife, Janet; children: Kevin (Denise) Kluger, Bettendorf and Greg Kluger, Bettendorf; grandchildren: Julie, Linsey, Jakob, Abby, Dane, and Mikaela; great-grandchildren: Brooklyn, Dayton, Caroline, Carson, and Charlotte. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, James Kluger.
Memorials may be made to the or the American Kidney Foundation.