Richard W. "Whitey" Woods

June 8, 1936-March 7, 2019

DEWITT-Richard W. "Whitey" Woods, 82, of DeWitt, Iowa, passed away early Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Westwing Place in DeWitt.

Whitey was born June 8, 1936, to the late Alfred and Hilda (Griebel) Woods, in DeWitt. After graduating from DeWitt High School, he served in the U.S. Army. Whitey married Linda Jo "Jodie" Weber and the couple resided in DeWitt. He worked as a quality control officer for Caterpillar until retirement. He later worked for Clinton County, programing voting machines. Jodie preceded him in death in 1991. Whitey enjoyed the last 21 years with his sweetheart, Barbara Reiber.

Whitey was an avid golfer and Hawkeye fan. He was a longtime member of Springbrook Country Club and enjoyed fishing with his brothers and brothers-in-law, and watching westerns. He also enjoyed spending time with his grandsons.

He is survived by his children, Lizabeth (Aaron Anderson) Woods of Calamus, and Rich Woods of Clinton; grandsons, Mitch and Nick (Lisa) Williams; a brother, David (Bobbie) Woods, and brothers-in-law, Harlan Paulsen and Alyn Rittmer; nieces and nephews; and his significant other, Barbara Reiber.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Dana Lynn Woods, and siblings, Delores McManus, Mildred Thomas, Jack Woods, Mary O'Connell, Shirley Paasch, Larry Woods, Kay Rittmer, Mike Woods and Patricia Paulsen.

Visitation will be from 2:00 until 5:00 p.m. Sunday, March 10, 2019, at Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt. A Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 11, 2019, in the funeral home. Burial and military rites will follow at Elmwood Cemetery, DeWitt.

