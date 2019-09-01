|
Richard Whittier Nelson
June 3, 1926-August 9, 2019
FAYETTEVILLE, AR-Richard Whittier Nelson, Lt. Col., USAF retired, died August 9, 2019 at the age of 93, an eight year resident at the Arkansas Veterans Home at Fayetteville, AR. Richard was born June 3, 1926, in Moline, Illinois, and grew up in Davenport Iowa with his mother, Aunt, brother and sister. He enlisted in the V12 Navy College Training program at St. Ambrose, March 25, 1944. He went on to attend the U. S. Military Academy West Point, and graduated Class of 1950. Following graduation, he chose the Army Air Force and became a pilot, flying during Korea and Vietnam. Richard proudly served 20 1/2 years from WWII and Korea and retired Nov. 30, 1968, as a pilot in Vietnam. During his service, he completed his MS in Electrical Engineering, 1959 at the Air University, Institute of Technology and his MBA, 1961, Graduate School of Business, University of Chicago. He achieved the rank of Lt. Col USAF. Richard married Wilma in June 1970, and they lived in Kansas City. Shortly after moving to Bella Vista in the 1980's, she succumbed to cancer. Richard remained in NW Arkansas in Bella Vista, Rogers and Fayetteville. He was a decade's long volunteer at the VA hospital, Fayetteville, bringing donuts and coffee and interacting with countless visitors. Richard was a loving and giving man, who gave of himself to a fault. He played Lacrosse at West Point, was a scratch golfer, loved telling stories and spending time with friends. Richard is survived by two nephews and a niece, one great nephew and niece and one great-great nephew.
